‘Sylvia’ opens on Wednesday, runs through Sunday

LAURINBURG — ENCORE! Theatre, Inc. is presenting A.R. Gurney’s “Sylvia,” opening Wednesday and playing through Sunday at the Storytelling & Arts Center in downtown Lauringburg.

This play tells the story of a man (Greg, played by Bob Dyer) who is unhappy in his job and therefore looking for a “connection.” But a connection to what? Life? People? Maybe.

But he eventually finds his connection to reality through a dog — a dog named Sylvia (played by Miya Hunt).

While sitting in the park one afternoon, contemplating his job and his purpose, Sylvia jumps into his lap. If you’ve ever had a rescue dog, you know how grateful they are to find their person. Well, Greg found his “person” in Sylvia. Unfortunately, his wife Kate (Ruth Ann Harris), who has started a new career in New York City, is not on board with Sylvia. And that’s where the hilarity starts.

It’s all about Greg and Sylvia trying to make the right connections, whether it be in the park where they meet other dogs and dog owners like Tom (played by Nick Williams), or Kate’s friend Phyllis (also played by Nick Williams). Eventually, they see a life coach named Leslie (also played by Nick Williams), who has her/his own take on the solution to the “problem” of Sylvia.

This play is heartwarming, funny, real and a must-see.

Sylvia plays Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday at 7 p.m. Friday night is a dinner theatre beginning at 6 p.m. with show at 7 — catered by Jerry’s. Tickets for Friday evening are $20 or $160 for a table of eight – a good way to entertain your friends or have an office party without cooking or cleaning. Sunday is the only matinee performance at 2 p.m.

In the spirit of Christmas, a portion of all ticket sales goes to the Scotland County Humane Society. Tickets, priced at $10/$8/$5 are available at Terry’s Boutique, Harley’s Tuxedo and Gifts, Chamber of Commerce or online at storyartscenter.org