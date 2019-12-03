Break-in

LAURINBURG — Music Master reported to police on Nov. 27 that someone had broken into a storage unit behind the building causing $200 damage. Nothing was reported missing.

LAURINBURG — A Raeford resident reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons stole a $500 rifle from their vehicle while it was parked at Walmart.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Cliffdale Street reported to the police department on Friday that two 55-inch TVs, two razor scooters and two baby dolls totaling $1,500 were taken from the residence. Police later arrested 47-year-old Frizell Leggett of Port Street for first degree burglary and felony larceny. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of St. Johns Church Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that someone had stolen a 60-inch TV, Xbox, electric guitar, Xbox remote, assorted costume jewelry, assorted jewelry, two curling irons, a flat screen TV, a TV remote, a four-in-on tricycle, ammo and $20 in coins totaling $2,400. As a result of the investigation deputies arrested 28-year-old Emanuel Christopher Lee of St. Johns Church Road for second degree burglary. He was given a $10,000 bond.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Walmart reported to police that someone had stolen a 65-inch TV, 55-inch TV and assorted clothing valued at $1,200 after they pushed a full shopping cart out the emergency exit. There is a person of interest.

Stabbing

LAURINBURG —Police responded to Charles Drive Thursday after a report of a stabbing. A resident of Charles Drive had been stabbed and police arrested 53-year-old Douglas Morrison of Hamlet for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury. He was given a $5,000 bond.

Arrest

LAURINBURG —Dontae Baldwin, 22, of Raleigh Street was arrested on Nov. 27 for failure to appear warrants. He was given a $100 bond.

LAURINBURG — Thomas Nolan Jr., of McColl, South Carolina was arrested Sunday for two failure to appear warrants. He was given a $1,100 bond.

LAURINBURG — Damien Campbell, 35, of Grant Street was arrested Sunday for failure to appear. He was given a $400 bond.

LAURINBURG — Jaylen Quick, 19, of Charlotte Street was arrested Sunday for felony breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. He was given a $100,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —India McQueen, 24, of West Boulevard was arrested Monday for failure to appear. She was given a $300 bond.

LAURINBURG — Crystal McMillian, 25, of Maxton was arrested Monday for larceny and failure to appear warrants from Cumberland and Robeson counties. She was given a $12,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —William Hulon, 56, of Morgan Circle was arrested Monday for communicating threats and injury to personal property. He was given a $5,000 bond.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_annacrime.jpg