Storage unit facilities broken into

LAURINBURG — Police here are investigating another break-in to numerous storage units in a secure facility.

According to Laurinburg Police Lt. Jeremy White, it was reported on Monday that 17 storage units had the locks cut on them at Southern Mini Storage on McColl Road. A hole was cut in the fence around the facility allowing the suspect to gain entry.

Last week it was reported that 46 storage units at Storage Solution on King Street were broken into. White said that the two are very similar and could have been the same person

The investigation is on-going and officers are unsure of how much was taken. Those who have units at the location are encouraged to check their units and report to the police department as soon as possible if anything is missing.

They should contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

