LAUREL HILL — On Monday morning, Scotland County commissioners met to get a tour of county owned facilities to inform them on the upcoming projects that will have to be done in the next few years — along with a look at the Laurel Hill Community Center.

Back in October the commissioners voted to demolish the upper part of the building which included the auditorium, four classrooms and the gym, but halted the process in November when multiple Laurel Hill residents came to the meeting and protested the decision.

The board decided to hold off in order to get more information on the use of the building along with prices to renovate the gym and the classroom, as the board was in agreement that the auditorium has to be torn down due to mold.

“Ultimately, this was to start coming up with a vision not only for Laurel Hill but how we want to grow community centers in Scotland County so we can serve each community in something that is going to last,” said County Manager Kevin Patterson. “This is the first part of a conversation that is going to have to be made. There were no decisions made today and there was no intention of a decision being made today.

“This has to be a comprehensive vision of how we want to proceed and serve the community,” he added.

An estimated cost of the total to replace the walls connecting the buildings as well as mechanical, electrical and plumbing upgrades to the buildings and construction and remodel costs is over $700,000.

John Alford suggested the idea of tearing the building down and rebuilding on site so it would be safer and more cost-effective as well and Chairman Bob Davis was in agreement. Alford added that many people use churches in the area to hold their gatherings and hopes to bring something to the area for them to use instead.

“The county shouldn’t depend on churches to have buildings for our people,” Alford said. “We need a building we control for our citizens.”

Alford added that he’d like to see the project on the fast track and see it breaking ground in 2021.

“We know it needs to be done,” Alford said. “In my opinion, it wouldn’t make good business sense to spend $700,000 on buildings that are so old knowing they are going to continue to deteriorate.”

Carol McCall added in the idea to have a committee put together of Laurel Hill residents to help in the process and give their input on what should happen at the location.

“I think it would be worthwhile to involve a committee or a group of people from Laurel Hill to get their input,” McCall said. “If we’re going to spend close to a million dollars I think it would be worthwhile for them to contribute, have ownership and feel like they are a part of the whole process.”

The board was in agreement and decided to have a meeting in Laurel Hill on Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. with the location to be announced at a later date.

