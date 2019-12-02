Christmas parade is Saturday

English English

LAURINBURG —A tradition dating back more than 55 years will unfold once again on Saturday at the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce holds its annual Christmas parade in downtown Laurinburg.

For the first time, however, the parade will start at 3 p.m., rather than it’s usual 2 p.m. time.

“We wanted to give folks a little more time to get lined up,” said Executive Director Chris English. “Also, some merchants wanted to participate in the parade and this gave them more time to get into the lineup or get to view the parade.”

This year’s parade will feature somewhere around 145 entries, down slightly from last year, but at least one new entry will bring the crowd to its feet and tickle its collective funny bone: The Dancing Santas, which made their official debut on Nov. 24 during “Christmas on Main.”

But there will be more.

“The Dancing Santas should be a hit and we’re looking forward to seeing many new homemade floats,” English explained. “Mamies Drive-in will have their new delivery van and a Bar Stool Go Cart; Carolina Hearts Home Care is sponsoring a viewing area for Seniors — this will be set up on the west side of Church and Main.

“The Main Performance Area will be at the Church and Main intersection,” he added. “This is the designated area for the bands, dance teams, gymnastic teams, step teams and The Dancing Santas to perform.”

The Christmas parade will be led this year by several World War II veterans as the grand marshals — including Frank Lanuti, Herbert Nelson and Al Leichliter accompanied by veterans from American Legion Post 50.

With the forecast calling for a sunny, but cool day, those coming to watch the parade are asked to dress appropriately and bring something to sit on.

English had a number of people and groups to thank ahead of the parade.

“I want to thank Gary Gallman and Dave Wells with 95.1 WLNC for emceeing the parade and we have partnered with Mr. Jason Watson and Live Media to broadcast the parade live on Facebook on our Laurinburg Chamber Facebook page,” he said. “We got a lot of positive feedback last year because there were many folks that couldn’t be on Main Street in person but were able to view the parade.

“I want to thank all of our volunteers, Chair Kim Liles and the parade committee, first responders and the community for supporting the Christmas parade,” he concluded. “Also, a special thank-you to Scotland Motors and Poole Automotive for providing cars for riders and the support they give us throughout the year.”

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

English https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_ChrisEnglish.jpg English

Start time will be 3 p.m. in downtown