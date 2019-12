The Laurinburg Exchange is looking for Letters to Santa.

All youngsters age 12 and under are urged to put together their letter to Santa and email it to the newspaper for publication in time for Christmas.

Letters should be 50 words or less, include the child’s name, age and hometown. All letters will be published exactly as they are written.

Send the letters to [email protected] no later than Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 5 p.m.