Laurinburg man is killed during robbery

LUMBERTON — The owner of a South Lumberton convenience store was shot and killed early this morning, dying in the same place as did his 3-year-old child in an accidental shooting in 2016.

Manal Abdelaziz, the owner of Tobacco Brothers Minit Shop, which is located at 2205 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, was killed during an apparent armed robbery.

The robbery and murder occurred about 2:49 a.m., according to a statement from Lumberton police. The store advertises itself as being open 24 hours a day, but the statement said Abdelaziz had just closed the store when he was killed.

His body was found by police officers responding to a call in front of the business. An autopsy is scheduled to confirm the cause of death.

He was 60 years old and lived in Laurinburg.

In January 2016, 3-year-old Manal Abdelaziz Jr., known as Cash, was killed when he found a 9mm handgun that his father kept hidden behind a counter and accidentally shot himself with it.

John Canter, a city councilman who represents the area, was at the scene this morning.

“The community is extremely upset and disappointed in this senseless tragedy,” Cantey said. “This was the second major loss of life at this establishment. I hear that he was well-liked by his patrons.

E”ven though this store is in a convenient location to serve the community, myself and other elected officials must determine and respond to the detrimental impact of the murders, fights, and drug hubs surrounding these locations.

“We offer prayers to AZ’s family and for the community.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Detectives Robert Nolley or Evan Whitley at 910-671-3845. Callers can remain anonymous.

Manal Abdelaziz owned TobaccoBrothers Minit Shop in Lumberton