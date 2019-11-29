Teen is facing cocaine charges

MAXTON — A Maxton teenager is charged with possessing and intending to sell cocaine.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Chaydlan Blake Locklear, 18, also is charged with maintaining a drug vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

His arrest comes after Drug Enforcement Division investigators, and Community Impact Team and SWAT members, armed with a warrant, on Wednesday conducted a search at 37 Fergus Drive in Maxton and seized a quantity of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3191.

