Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Gill Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had forced entry into a storage unit on the property and stole a bike.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Washington Avenue reported to the police department on Tuesday that a 32-inch TV, 55-inch TV and TV stand totaling $650 was taken from the residence.

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Laundromat on Bigg Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had caused $100 damage to the door to the business trying to break-in. No entry was gained.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Sandhills Motor Sports reported to the police department on Monday that someone had stolen a black car trailer valued at $2,800 and a John Deere Gator valued at $1,500.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Wagram reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that unknown persons had stolen all of the copper wiring out of the house on Hurley Drive.

LAURINBURG — A Laurel Hill resident reported to the police department on Tuesday that they had left their wallet in the waiting room and when they returned it was gone. The wallet was valued at $30 and contained a identification, credit cards and two gold rings valued at $400.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Michael Hamer Jr., 30, of Beta Street was arrested on Tuesday for failure to appear. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Shyheim Dease, 25, of Bennettsville, South Carolina, was arrested Wednesday for communicating threats and assault by pointing a gun. He wasn’t given a bond.

