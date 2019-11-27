Long-time librarian retiring

Williams Williams GYLES GYLES

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Memorial Library visitors will be missing a familiar face after the Thanksgiving holiday.

After almost two decades of working for the library, Circulation Coordinator Louise Williams is retiring — though she will still be around occasionally to see the hundreds of people she’s met over the years.

“I’ve come close to retirement before but I didn’t want to go through with it — even now I’m starting to feel the same way, but I think it’s time,” Williams said. “But I do plan on coming back next year and working part-time, so I’ll be here on the weekends.”

Williams is happy she’ll be able to return to the library part-time, since she’s still working out what she’s going to do with the free time that comes with retirement.

“When you work for so long, you don’t really know anything else,” Williams said. “And I can’t just sit around and do nothing.”

Despite the plans of coming back to work, there are things that Williams is going to miss about being at the library full-time and the biggest one is the people.

“I’m a people person and I’ve met some amazing people here,” Williams said. “There are some great people who work here too and I’ve enjoyed getting to work with them … all my memories go back to the great people I have met.”

According to Library Director Leon Gyles, many patrons have added it’s going to be weird coming in and not seeing Williams who is always at the front desk greeting them as they walk in.

“She is the face of the library,” Gyles said. “She’s the person who greets you and usually one of the first faces you see. She is always willing to help patrons in their search for a new book.”

