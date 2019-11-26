Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023.

***

Nov. 28

HAPPY THANKSGIVING

Nov. 29

BLACK FRIDAY (shop local)

Nov. 30

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY

December

— LIEAP appointments with Tammy Jacobs at Scotland Place are available every Monday in December between 1 and 3 p.m. First come, first serve. Anyone with questions can call 910-277-2585.

Dec. 1

— A singing Christmas tree will be presented in the Art Garden in downtown Laurinburg at 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 2

CYBER MONDAY

Dec. 4

— ENCORE! Theatre, in partnership with the Scotland County Arts Council, will host a performance of the comedy play, “Sylvia,” by playwrite A.R. Gurney, at 7 p.m. at the Storytelling & Arts Center in downtown Laurinburg. Tickets will be available at storyartscenter.org, Terry’s Boutique, Harley’s Tuxedo & Gifts and the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce. The tickets vary from $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for students.

Dec. 5

— ENCORE! Theatre, in partnership with the Scotland County Arts Council, will host a performance of the comedy play, “Sylvia,” by playwrite A.R. Gurney, at 7 p.m. at the Storytelling & Arts Center in downtown Laurinburg. Tickets will be available at storyartscenter.org, Terry’s Boutique, Harley’s Tuxedo & Gifts and the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce. The tickets vary from $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for students.

— There will be a Memorial Wreath Ceremony in downtown Laurinburg at the corner of Cronly and Main streets at 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 6

— ENCORE! Theatre, in partnership with the Scotland County Arts Council, will host a performance of the comedy play, “Sylvia,” by playwrite A.R. Gurney, at 6 p.m. at the Storytelling & Arts Center in downtown Laurinburg. The performance will be preceded by a dinner. Tickets will be available only at the Storytelling & Arts Center. The tickets will be $20 for adults.

Dec. 7

— ENCORE! Theatre, in partnership with the Scotland County Arts Council, will host a performance of the comedy play, “Sylvia,” by playwrite A.R. Gurney, at 7 p.m. at the Storytelling & Arts Center in downtown Laurinburg. Tickets will be available at storyartscenter.org, Terry’s Boutique, Harley’s Tuxedo & Gifts and the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce. The tickets vary from $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for students.

— The annual Christmas parade will take place in downtown Laurinburg starting at 3 p.m., sponsored by the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce.

Dec. 8

— ENCORE! Theatre, in partnership with the Scotland County Arts Council, will host a matinee performance of the comedy play, “Sylvia,” by playwrite A.R. Gurney, at 2 p.m. at the Storytelling & Arts Center in downtown Laurinburg. Tickets will be available at storyartscenter.org, Terry’s Boutique, Harley’s Tuxedo & Gifts and the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce. The tickets vary from $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for students.

Dec. 10

— A food distribution day for senior citizens and needy families for the holidays, sponsored by State Rep. Garland E. Pierce will be held at Legion Park on Atkinson Street in Laurinburg from 10 a.m. until supplies run out. Food will be distributed first come, first served or until supplies run out. Please bring your own carrying containers.

Dec. 14

— Scotland Youth Development and Prime Ministry are partnering to host the third annual Holiday Cheer Lunch at 201 Atkinson St. in Laurinburg. The festive event will provide a free, delicious lunch to individuals and families in need from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. On-site diners will be eligible for giveaways just in time for Christmas. Seniors and the homebound can call 910-217-1017 to request a meal delivery by Thursday, Dec. 12. Space is limited.

— Breakfast with Santa will take place in downtown Laurinburg for children 12 and under at 9 a.m.

— The MidSandhills Members-At-Large Unit of the League of Women Voters of NC will be hosting an education session on the 2020 Census from 10 to 11 a.m. in the MMEC Room at Scotia Village in Laurinburg. The primary focus of the session is to provide information to representatives of organizations and facilities that serve local area senior residents. A Partnership Specialist from the U.S. Census Bureau will conduct the session. For information, contact Martha Roblee at 910-506-4409.

Dec. 22

— A live nativity will be presented on the grounds of First United Methodist Church in downtown Laurinburg starting at 5:30 p.m.

***

ONGOING …

Note: All organizations are responsible for notifying the newspaper should any dates, times or locations change.

Silver Sneakers exercise classes at Scotland Place will be held Monday, Wednesday and Friday beginning at 8 a.m. and Tuesday and Thursday beginning at 9 a.m.

Scotland County Board of Health meets every third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Scotland County Health Department, 1405 West Blvd. (Governmental Complex) in Laurinburg. Open to the public for comments, questions or concerns.

Blue Grass Music: The Pickin’ Shed runs each Thursday at 6:30 p.m. until November. Admission is free, and anyone wishing to play should bring an instrument. The shed is located at the intersection of Marston Road and McFarland Road.

Dementia Alliance Support Group (formerly Alzheimer’s Support Group) meets every second Tuesday in the Board Room at Scotland Memorial Hospital at 7 p.m. All caregivers are welcome. For information, contact Doris Donovan at 910-610-1134.

Alcoholics Anonymous Meetings: The Easy Does It group meets at 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the Snead’s Grove AA Building on Old Wire Road, Laurel Hill. The KISS Group meets at 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Luke United Methodist Church on Turnpike Road. The Lunch Bunch Group meets at noon Thursdays at the Ed Guest Building on Church Street.

Parkinson Support Group: The Parkinson Support Group meetings are the third Tuesday of each month from 3 to 4 p.m. at Scotia Village in the Wellness Center inside the aerobics room. For information contact 910-276-4868 or 910-610-5777.

Museum tours: The Scotland County Museum, located at 13021 X-Way Road, and John Blue House are now open for tours on Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 4 p.m. Holidays are excluded. Tours are free, but donations are accepted.

Al-Anon: Al-Anon will be held every Monday at 7 p.m. at Snead’s Grove AA Building. For information, call Anna McMillian at 910-280-3333.

Community garden: The Partners in Ministry community garden will be open every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Third Street in East Laurinburg. Call 910-277-3355 for information.

Line dancing: Free line dance classes will be held every Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m. The class is sponsored by the Extension and Community Association and the NC Cooperative Extension. It will be held at Scotland Place. Call 910-277-2422 to register.

Yoga: Yoga is held at Scotland Place Senior Center on Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. The monthly $15 fee covers all classes at Scotland Place. Call 277-2585 for more information.

GED classes: Partners In Ministry holds free GED classes on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Wagram Recreation Center hosts free GED classes, provided by Richmond Community College, on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Restoring Hope Center offers GED classes Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:30 p.m.

Community Watch: Wagram Community Watch is held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every second Thursday of the month at the Wagram Recreation Center. The watch is sponsored by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Beekeepers: Scotland County Beekeepers Association meets the first Tuesday of each month at Scotland County Cooperative Extension. Office is at 231 E. Cronly St. Meetings begin at 6:30 p.m.

Free after-school program: Partners in Ministry is hosting the program SYSTEM (Strengthening Youth in Science Technology Engineering and Math) that offers tutoring, homework help, and skills reinforcement for students in third through fifth grade. For information call 910-277-3355 or visit www.pim-nc.org.

Masons meeting: Laurinburg Masonic Lodge 305 AF& AM meets the first Tuesday of the month at the Masonic Lodge at the corner of McLean and Atkinson streets. The meeting begins at 7:30 p.m., but dinner is served at 6:30 p.m.

Literacy council: The Scotland County Literacy Council offers free assistance with reading, writing, math and computer skills to adult learners. The council is also seeking volunteer tutors. For information, call 910-276-7007.

Free Wi-Fi: The Wagram Recreation Center is providing free Wi-Fi. Classroom space is available during center hours: Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Diabetes Support: The Community Diabetes Support Group Education Program meets every third Tuesday of the month from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the W.R. Dulin Center in the Rehab Center. For information, contact Kathie Cox, Health Educator II/Active, Healthy Carolinian’s coordinator at 910-277-2440.

Caregiver respite: The Family Caregiver Program offered by the Lumber River Council of Governments has respite hours available to help caregivers in need of a short break. The person who needs to be cared for must be 60 years of age or older, or be of any age and have Alzheimer’s Disease or another dementia. To place an application for this free service, call Rachelle Hodnett 910-775-9779.