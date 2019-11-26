Schools whiff again

on state money

LUMBERTON — The North Carolina General Assembly’s needs-based school construction program recently announced $73 million in grants, but the legislature’s generosity proved unworkable for Robeson County, which has not applied during any of the three years of the program.

The grants of up to $15 million came with strings attached in the form of matching money and site preparation for a new school.

School board Chairman John Campbell said Monday that the program was clearly not designed for Robeson County. Robeson County is 99th out of 100 counties for local school funding. The county ranks last in ability to pay, according to a survey by the Public School Forum.

***

Two now face

drug charges

LUMBERTON — Two Robeson County residents are facing drug charges after being arrested this weekend.

Levi Locklear, 23, of Pembroke, and Amber Locklear, 28, of Lumberton, were arrested and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Levi Locklear was jailed under a $25,000 secured bond; Amber Locklear under a $10,000 secured bond.

***

Triple L Farms is

‘Farm of the Year’

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Cooperative Extension named the Lambeth Family’s Triple L Farms “Farm of the Year” on Monday before a packed room of local and state officials, family and friends, and members of the local agricultural community.

Triple L is a fourth generation family farm located in Derby. It began with a peach grower named Roger Derby, the namesake for the unincorporated township, and Derby’s farm manager, H.R. Currie, later purchased the farm and continued to grow on the land.

***

Suspect in hostage

standoff dies

ELIZABETHTOWN — A suspect in a hostage situation was shot by lawmen just off downtown Elizabethtown on Friday afternoon, the district attorney said.

Lance Edward Smith, who held a woman at gunpoint for about three hours, died late Friday night in the intensive care unit of a hospital following surgery. District Attorney Jon David said Smith opened fire on lawmen just after releasing the victim and the officers returned fire. Smith was hit more than once.

He said an investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation into the use of force by lawmen is ongoing.

From local Champion Media newspapers.