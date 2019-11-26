Helping prepare students for the future

Combs -

LAURINBURG — Scotland County students will be seeing a new program to help them inside the classroom, as well as preparing them for jobs after they graduate.

Director of Instructional Technology Kevin Combs spoke to the Board of Education on Monday during the monthly Committee of the Whole meeting on a new program called “learning.com,” which aligns with NC Standards but also teaches students how to do things like code.

“Learning.com is an initiative that the state of North Carolina has allowed us to partake in,” Combs said. “If you take something like coding for example that might be very foreign to a majority of the teachers that are out there. If we don’t have a way for a student to begin coding, learn the process and then have the ability to create something then we’re depending on all of our teachers to have that skill set to allow that student to learn and we’ll probably be waiting several years for our students to have the skills they need when they graduate.”

The program has prepackaged lessons that can be used in any class up to the eighth grade. The program also allows teachers to go through the programs and learn to code as well. Besides coding, there is also digital literacy and other various options for students to learn through.

“Some are focused towards the digital literacy piece being those things for siting, for vetting those resources so you aren’t using ‘fake news’ as a primary source,” Combs said. “It teaches students how to utilize the information on the internet responsibly and effectively … it teaches them how to use a device correctly.”

Combs gave the example of a pre-k student taking a lesson and learning how to make a PowerPoint presentation to older grades learning spreadsheets.

“Coding is the up and coming language and is the most spoken language in the whole world,” Combs said. “Yet we do very little in K-12 education currently to really promote the learning of that language. This will actually give our students from pre-K an immersion experience and follow all the way up through eighth grade at which time our CTE courses take over.”

The program also teaches students about the permanency of the digital footprint, cyberbullying and the future of job applications as well.

