Dozens of storage units broken into

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department is investigating the break-in of numerous storage units after thieves cut their way into the secured area.

According to Laurinburg Police Lt. Jeremy White, it was reported on Monday that 46 storage units at Storage Solution on King Street were broken into. The suspect(s) cut a hole in the chain-link fence in order to get on the property, causing $100 damage and then caused $1,000 damage to doors to the units in order to gain access.

The investigation is on-going and officers are unsure of how much was taken. Those who have units at the location are encouraged to check their units and report to the police department as soon as possible if anything is missing.

They should contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

