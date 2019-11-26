Putting Thanksgiving dinner in the hands of kids

Editor’s note: During a recent editoirial board meeting, we wondered what it might be like if we let our children do the cooking for the holidays. So recently, Staff Writers W. Curt Vincent and Katelin Gandee ventured out to Laurel Hill Elementary School to talk with the students in Casey Barfield’s third-grade class. They were told the boys had to handle the turkey and the girls were tasked with the dessert for the meal. Following is how they explained what they would do … exactly as they wrote it.

***

Would they hunt for a turkey or purchase it from the store? Would they make a pumpkin pie or a batch of cookies? Would any of these things bake for 10 minutes or 10 hours?

Nobody knew, except for the 20 youngsters who were given the project to create two of the most important ingredients for their family’s Thanksgiving meal. The students’ excitement couldn’t be measured, and there was little doubt much thought about measuring was done during the project.

But in the end, each student turned in their plan for the part of the meal they were assigned. Each of those plans are as follows:

***

The boys (turkey)

— Aiden McNair

First what I will do is get my turkey from Walmart. Next I will at least cook my turkey for 9 hours. AFter I would put seasoning on my turkey.

Then I would add some bbq on my turkey.

When I’m done putting my bbq on the turkey, I will put some macoroni and corn on tye side.

Last, I will put my turkey on the table and say “Let’s eat.”

After that, I will get everything that we eat including mac-n-cheese, corn, steak, chicken, cranberies, rasins on the table.

— Koryson Bartley

How I will make a turkey is, I will go to Walmart and get one, tak it home and I will cook it for 15 minutes. When it is done, I will add sugar to make it sweat and put macuroney and cheese inside. If someone is not full they can have more.

— Camden Moody

First, I get a turkey from Walmart. Then I cook my turkey four 3 hours. Next —- ting ting ting — the turkey is ready. My mom she pulled the turkey out steeming hot and we add bbq sauce. Then we all eat.

— Kyron

I will kill the turkey and take the skin off the turkey and cook it for 30 minutes, then take stuffing like vegetibles and cook again 30 minutes. Take chicken put inside the turkey and put …

— Kameron Locklear

This is how I would prepare my turkey, by getting a 2 pound turkey from walmart. Next I would put the oven on 350 degrees. The I would cook some mackaronie and then cook the turkey and stuff the mackaronie in the turkey and put 2 pounds of sugar on the turkey.

Last, the turkey is ready and the kids eat all the turkey.

— Jude Fore

First I will go to food lion and then go back home. And then I will stuff the turkey. Then I will wip up some salad. Next I wkill bake the turkey for an hour or w. Then we are ready to eat.

—Fisher Sewell

I will go kill a turky and skin it. then I will stuff it whith debeled eggs and cook it at lest 4 hours in the over.

Then I would put it on a tabal.

Finally, I will eat it with dresing and corn seasoned with salt and pepper and ham.

— Caleb Walters

First, kill a turkey, then I’m going to skin then stuff it wioth stuffing.

And then I will cook it on a fire for 2 hours and I will plump it and put seasoning on it and get corn and chicken and put it on a plate and dig in.

***

The girls (dessert)

— Aniya Ingram

To make my vanilla cake, I will add the cake batter. Next you ass 1 cup of water. Then you are gonna dd 3 eggs. After you mix until you get all the chunks out. Finally you add flower so thye batter won’t stick to the pan.

Now you poor the batter into the pan. You set the oven to 400 degrees for about 20-30 minutes and you check it buy sticking a tooth pick or fork. Once your cake is done you add any kind of icing of your choice.

Once you try the cake and you like, you have vanilla cake.

— Amberly Graham

For chocolate balls, you need 1/2 cups of chocolate, melt the chocolate in the microwave.

1/2 cups of sugar

1/2 cups of peanut butter

1/2 cups of peanuts

1/2 cups of butter

1/2 cups of the melt choclate

1/2 cups of milk

Put in the over and cook.

— Sara Torres

I will make pumpkin pie with pumpkin spice, pumkin feeling, suger, milk, eggs, dough mix and flower/

Mix the suger, milk, flower, eggs and dough mix and put in pie holder. Cook

— Abigail Norton

To make pumpkin pie, first you need to gather your ingredients witch is pam, baking dish, eggs, milk, flour, pie mix and baking sheets.

To make, pre heat the oven to 350 for 20 minutes. Get your baking dish, spray your baking dish wiht Pam, put your ingredents in a bowl and mix and put in baking dish.

Put in oven 350 for 20 minutes.

— Bailey Canales

For my pumpkin pie, I will get ingredients which are baking disg, eggs, milk, flour, pumpkin spice and baking sheets.

Pre heat oven to 350 for 20 minutes. Get your dish, then make your batter first eggs and flour.

— Haniah Lowery

To make pumpkin pie, I will need to get a baking dish, eggs, milk, flour, pie mix and baking sheets.

How to make delicious pumpkin pie, pre heat the oven to 350 for 20 minutes.

— Khloe Jones

I want to make stuffed vanilla ice cream browies.

First, mold the shape your browie shape so you can put the ice cream in it. Next, you put the browie mix in a bowl. You need an egg.

— Sarah Hawkins

Thanksgiving dersred id great, my favert dersred is pie!

How I would perpare my pie is faist. I wikll get pie crust from the stor then I will get the ether stufe. I mack the senter of the pie and then I beter the pan and put pan in the oven.

I think you would put it in for 30 minutes.

I take it out and put fruit on the side. Let it cool and time to eat.

— Aliyah Nance

For pumpkin cake, first 2/3 cups of pumpkin filling, second 1/2 pumpkin spice, third 1 cup of sugar.

Next, mix all that stuff together. Then heat the mix up. After that, mold your cake mix in a pumpkin shaped mold.

Right after that, put in oven for 10 minutes. After that, yeild 8 serverings.

— Kensley Engelhardt

First I would make pumpkin spice cupcakes. I would add 1/2 cup of water. Then I would add eggs and oil, pumpkin cupcake mix from the store and mix it all together then pour iot in the molds.

Wait for about 15 to 20 mins — let them cool down for ten mins. Then add whatever icing I add pumpkin, then add pumpkin spice.

Then add sprinkles and eat!

— Cortana Townsend

To make carmel vanilla ice cream, first get liquid sugar, second get vanilla milk, third get some cream, fourth mix it all together, fifth put it in the frecer.

Finlly, Add Carmel topings.

— Kyndal Clark

I want to make marshmellow chees cake.

First, you need milk, then you need eggs, oil, shuger, creame cheese, vanella, gramcrackets and cool whip and then you add marshellows.