GivingTuesday fundraiser now underway

EAST LAURINBURG — Scotland County’s Partners in Ministry has joined forces with #GivingTuesday in an effort to bolster the fundraising campaigns of local charitable organizations.

Now underway, the fundraiser has a goal of $10,000 between now and Dec. 31.

“Partners in Ministry (hopes to assist) our many ministries — Rehab Outreach And Recovery program (R.O.A.R.); Strengthening Youth in Science, Technology, Engineering; and Math (S.Y.S.T.E.M.); Youth Empowered To Succeed (Y.E.S.); Resource and Referral Center; and our future Community Leader Center,” its website states.

The website added: “Approximately 30% of charitable donations are made between Giving Tuesday and Dec. 31.”

Along with the fundraiser, Partners in Ministry is promoting its need for volunteers

“We are always looking for volunteers — for our gift shop and within our other programs,” said Chanel McClennahan, program development and outreach coordinator. “Anyone wanting to volunteer can stop by our office or give us a call.”

Partners in Ministry is located at 12 Third St. in East Laurinburg. They can also be reached by phone at 910-277-3355 during regular business hours.

To donate non-monetary items, send an email to [email protected].

