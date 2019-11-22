Woman arrested in stabbing incident

LAURINBURG — Laurinburg Police have arrested a local woman in connection to a stabbing that occurred on Nov. 13.

On that day, a 30-year-old Laurinburg male came into the Scotland Memorial Hospital with one stab wound to the chest. Since then police have been investigating and found a person of interest.

According to Lt. Jeremy White, warrants were taken out on 23-year-old Jazmyne Tierra Ray of Harrison Street for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

She was arrested Thursday and she was not given a bond.

In other law enforcement news …

Break-in

LAURINBURG — Police are investing a Friday break-in at the new Ned’s Pawn Shop location on South Main Street. The business reported that $3,000 was taken from a safe and a ring valued at $1,500.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Scottish Winds Apartments on Plaza Road reported to the police department on Thursday that the complex believes an employee stole $279 by pocketing application and other fees.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Willie White, 25, of Plaza Road was arrested Thursday for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_annacrime-14.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_RGB_RAY-JAZMYNE-TIERRA-09-27-96.jpg