25 businesses sign commitment pledge to strengthen recycling efforts

Editor’s note: During a recent editoirial board meeting, we wondered what it might be like if we let our children do the cooking for the holidays. So recently, Staff Writers W. Curt Vincent and Katelin Gandee ventured out to Laurel Hill Elementary School to talk with the students in XXXX XXXXX’s third-grade class. They were told the boys had to handle the turkey and the girls were tasked with the dessert for the meal. Following is how they explained what they would do … exactly as they wrote it.

Would they hunt for a turkey or purchase it from the store? Would they make a pumpkin pie or a batch of cookies? Would any of these things bake for 10 minutes or 10 hours?

Nobody knew, except for the 20 youngsters who were given the project to create two of the most important ingredients for their family’s Thanksgiving meal. The excitement couldn’t be measured, and there was little doubt any thought about measuring was done during the project.

But in the end, each student turned in their plan for the part of the meal they were assigned. Each of those plans are as follows:

The boys (turkey)

— Aiden McNair

First what I will do is get my turkey from Walmart. Next I will at least cook my turkey for 9 hours. AFter I would put seasoning on my turkey.

Then I would add some bbq on my turkey.

When I’m done putting my bbq on the turkey, I will put some macoroni and corn on tye side.

Last, I will put my turkey on the table and say “Let’s eat.”

After that, I will get everything that we eat including mac-n-cheese, corn, steak, chicken, cranberies, rasins on the table.

— Koryson Bartley

How I will make a turkey is, I will go to Walmart and get one, tak it home and I will cook it for 15 minutes. When it is done, I will add sugar to make it sweat and put macuroney and cheese inside. If someone is not full they can have more.

— Camden Moody

First, I get a turkey from Walmart. Then I cook my turkey four 3 hours. Next —- ting ting ting — the turkey is ready. My mom she pulled the turkey out steeming hot and we add bbq sauce. Then we all eat.

— Kyron

I will kill the turkey and take the skin off the turkey and cook it for 30 minutes, then take stuffing like vegetibles and cook again 30 minutes. Take chicken put inside the turkey and put …

— Kameron Locklear

This is how I would prepare my turkey, by getting a 2 pound turkey from walmart. Next I would put the oven on 350 degrees. The I would cook some mackaronie and then cook the turkey and stuff the mackaronie in the turkey and put 2 pounds of sugar on the turkey.

Last, the turkey is ready and the kids eat all the turkey.

— Jude Fore

First I will go to food lion and then go back home. And then I will stuff the turkey. Then I will wip up some salad. Next I wkill bake the turkey for an hour or w. Then we are ready to eat.

—Fisher Sewell

I will go kill a turky and skin it. then I will stuff it whith debeled eggs and cook it at lest 4 hours in the over.

Then I would put it on a tabal.

Finally, I will eat it with dresing and corn seasoned with salt and pepper and ham.

— Caleb Walters

First, kill a turkey, then I’m going to skin then stuff it wioth stuffing.

And then I will cook it on a fire for 2 hours and I will plump it and put seasoning on it and get corn and chicken and put it on a plate and dig in.

The girls (dessert)

