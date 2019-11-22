Christmas takes over downtown

LAURINBURG — With a year of planning, staging and operating experience under their collective belts, the ‘Tis the Season group is set to kick off the second holiday season of events — and they are hoping it will be a drier time.

The five weeks of activities begin Sunday, with “Christmas on Main.”

Director of ‘Tis the Season Terry Parker has been on a talking tour to promote the events, and said she is excited for this year as the organization and the volunteers finish up the last of the decorations in downtown Laurinburg.

“The whole purpose of this is to build a sense of community, and renew the pride in the community,” she said. “We need to work together to focus on what’s good and positive for our community.”

‘Christmas on Main’

‘Tis the Season is returning with its “Christmas on Main” event from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday. The event focuses on encouraging residents to support the local stores along Main Street, as well as a day filled with fun and fellowship. The Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce and the city of Laurinburg will be sponsoring the event.

“Last year’s event was one of the best ones because the weather was great that day,” said Chris English, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce. “We hope to see more people come down to meet the merchants.”

Christmas carols will be sung on the sidewalk as customers go into the stores to shop. The activities for the children will include face painting, blowing bubbles with the “Bubble Man,” train and carriage rides, the safety train and balloon character making. The Karen Gibson School of Dance and Crystal McInnis School of Dance will be performing, and choirs will also be performing musical ensembles.

Food vendors like Rocking Pig BBQ & Bakery, Crazy Cousins, Y-Knot and Curb Side Pickin’s will be outside selling food on Main Street. Inside the Storytelling & Arts Center, there will be handmade arts and crafts of beaded jewelry, acrylic paintings, quilts and baby blankets, candles and soaps from beeswax, handmade knives and embroideries.

“There will be a lot more Christmas festivities this year on Main Street and we hope more people will come out like last year,” English said.

Tree-lighting ceremony

There will be a tree-lighting ceremony following the “Christmas on Main” events with Scotland High football coach Richard Bailey as the master of ceremonies. Every light on Main Street will also be turned on, including the extended lights that will be placed further downtown.

Parker said the lighting is probably everyone’s favorite part of the downtown holiday celebration because it’s more festive.

Christmas trees along Main Street will be decorated and awards will be given to those who are voted the best-decorated tree on Main Street. Those awards will be:

— Martha Stewart Would Be Proud

— Most Unique

— Most Traditional.

Students in Scotland County Schools have also been working on ornament decorating, all of which will adorn the city’s official Christmas tree downtown. The winner will be announced at the ceremony Sunday and that student will flip the switch to light the tree at 5:30 p.m.

Singing Christmas Tree

Church choirs from different parts of Scotland, Robeson and Maxton counties will perform for everyone with some Christmas caroling.

“This proved to be a big hit last year,” Parker said. “[The choirs] have been practicing since the summer.”

The event will be free to the public.

Memorial Wreath Ceremony

There will be a line of wreaths hung up for the “Memorial Wreath Ceremony” at the corner of Cronly and Main streets. The ceremony will encourage everyone in attendance to remember loved ones they have lost. ‘Tis the Season and the Cottonland Garden Club partnered to provide the wreaths.

The names of those family members will be called out during the ceremony.

“It’s a way of sharing the spirit of Christmas with them,” Parker said.

Christmas parade

The annual Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 3 p.m. will bring a crowd to downtown Laurinburg, and those who attend will notice a new twist — 40 local men dressed as Santa singing and dancing to Christmas songs.

“If you missed the last few years, make an effort to come this year, because it’s going to be a little different,” Parker said. “… we are trying to make it more festive this year.”

The 90-minute parade will feature World War II veterans as the grand marshals.

“I think it’s worth noting that Dec. 7 is the anniversary of Pearl Harbor Day, so I think that it’s appropriate that those veterans are the grand marshals,” Parker said.

After the Christmas parade, those in attendance will be able to skype with a deployed hometown soldier in the military.

Breakfast with Santa

Families will be urged to attend a pancake breakfast and children can participate in arts and crafts, as well as talk to Santa Claus.

Tickets are $10 and have to be purchased in advance at the ‘Tis the Season store. According to Parker, there are limited seating for the event.

Live Nativity

There will be an outdoor performance of the “Live Nativity” on the grounds of First Methodist Church in Laurinburg.

The performance is going to be about the series of events leading up to Jesus’ birth but it will be told in modern-day dialogue.

“They tell the story of Christmas and it’s the biblical story, but they use modern words to tell the story,” Parker said.

The casting for the play includes Tyris Jones as “Gabriel”; Clay Brooks as the “narrator”; Hayley Creed as “Mary”; Elliot Mcree as “Joseph”; Jay Davis as the “Inn Owner”; Victor Stoneburner as the “Inn Keeper”; and Hinson Peed as the “Shepard.”

Light refreshments like hot cider, hot chocolate, and cookies will be provided after the performance.

English said he hopes more people from outside of the local area also plan to come celebrate the holidays in the downtown area.

For information on ‘Tis the Season’s events, go to the website at www.laurinburg-tis-theseason.com.

