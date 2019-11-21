The Lord will hold your hand

Rev. George Ellis Pastor’s Corner Rev. George Ellis Pastor’s Corner

“I will hold your hand” is a statement that all of us are familiar with.

When children are in an unfamiliar place, the first thing they do for security is to reach for the hand of their parents. It is not something they are made to do; it is just natural for them to do so. On the other hand, it is also the contact comfort for children when they are fearful.

Adults sometimes want someone to hold their hand. I know that hand holding is not always done when people are fearful. Some people hold hands to signify closeness, love and oneness.

When a man and a woman who are in love or those who are married hold hands, it can be a silent way of saying, “I love you” or “we are one flesh.”

I love to see older couples who have been married for years still holding hands. To me that says, “Out of all they have come through with the years of being together, their love has stood the test of time.”

That is the way true love works and it grows with time. I have seen folk hold hands when they get ready to depart from one another or when the other person is getting ready to have surgery.

Some have testified that they held their dying loved one’s hand as they took their last breath. At our church, we join hands around the altar, when it is time for prayer, to signify oneness, unity and strength.

Saints hold hands “touching” and “agreeing” sometimes when they are praying for each other.

When two people are walking together and one is scared or afraid, they will grab the others’ hand. There is something about having someone holding your hand when you are going through fear.

There is always one person that can come alongside of you and walk with you through a particular situation. Then there are those who need a helping hand; a “hand up,” not a “handout.”

They would say, “Lift me up brother while I’m down, lend me a helping hand.”

All of us need the Lord to hold our hand at some time or another like walking through dark times or when the “storm of life” is raging.

When the worst happens, we want the assurance of knowing that the Lord is holding our hand.

Even when we mess up, we need Him to pick us up with His hand.

Addressing the nation of Israel, Isaiah the prophet encourages them while they were in exile.

The Lord said, in Isaiah 42:6, “I, the Lord, have called you in righteousness, and I will hold your hand.”

Then He said, “I will …not Isaiah the prophet, not Abraham, Samuel or Elijah but I have called you in righteousness, and I will hold your hand.”

I hope someone reading will grab that today. This is not the first time God said this to His people.

In Isaiah 41:10, he said, “Fear thou not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you; I will help you. Yes, I will uphold you with the right hand of my righteousness.”

God said seven times, in chapter 41, “Fear not. Don’t be afraid, I’ve got your back, and I’ve got your hand.”

Community, we can make it if the Lord holds our hand. To deliver His people, God would use Cyrus, King of Persia.

God will raise up the most unlikely people to bless you. Sometimes He will use your enemies to bless you. Don’t get mad with your enemies, thank God for them.

My readers, even though Israel was in exile because of their own sin and unbelief, they were not rejected by God.

Community, if we mess up, fall or make mistakes, God won’t take our salvation away.

Based on what Jesus did on the cross, it sealed our redemption.

When I said, “the Lord will hold your hand” that does not mean that you will not have to cry sometimes, loved ones will not die, diagnosis from the doctor will not be bad, some children will never go to jail, get into an ungodly relationship, get with the wrong crowd or cancer will not return.

It means through it all He will still be there to hold your hand.

Trouble will find you. Sickness may come and some bad situations but in this Thanksgiving season, thank God we can make it because “the Lord is holding our hand.”

The Rev. George Ellis is pastor at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.