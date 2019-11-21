Moravian Lovefeast set for Dec. 15

LAURINBURG — Saint Luke United Methodist Church will present its annual Moravian Lovefeast on Sunday, Dec. 15, and the community is invited to share in this time of fellowship in celebration of the coming of Christ.

The evening will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a prelude of special music, including Jane McLaurin on flute. The service will begin at 7 p.m. and will include scripture reading, prayer, congregational carols and anthems presented by the church choir.

During the service, all will enjoy the traditional “feast” of Moravian buns and coffee. The lighting of the candles at the close of the service and the singing of “Silent Night” serves as a reminder that Christ is the light of the world. The choir is directed by Bobbie McClure, with Sharon Simpson as the accompanist. The Rev. Thomas Simpson is the pastor.

The Lovefeast originated with early Christians as they met to break bread together to signify their union, fellowship, and love. The Moravian Church revived the tradition in 1727 and the first Lovefeast in America was held about 1735. North Carolina Moravian settlers celebrated their first Lovefeast in 1753.

John Wesley, founder of the Methodist Church, was influenced by the Moravian Lovefeast and incorporated it into the worship life of the Methodist Church. It was a widely accepted form of worship in Methodist Societies for many years.

The simple meal of the Lovefeast has varied over the years, but today’s American Lovefeast usually consists of a sweetened bun and coffee. It is served to participants in the pews by Dieners (servers). Music and conversation are common during the “meal.”

Last year (2018) was the only time since 1976 that the Lovefeast was not held, but the congregation is excited to bring back this special tradition and share it with the community.

The service is free and the public is invited to attend. The church is located at 1501 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg.

To be held at Saint Luke United Methodist Church