Laurinburg woman killed in hit-and-run

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg woman was killed early Wednesday morning in a hit-and-run while walking along Hwy. 74.

According to First Sgt. Joel Williams with the North Carolina Highway Patrol, around 5:30 a.m. 51-year-old Dorthea Ridenour of Laurinburg was walking eastbound on the eastbound side of Hwy. 74 Business when she was struck from behind by a vehicle.

Williams said the vehicle’s right-side mirror was left at the scene and belongs to a white, 2011 Chevrolet Express van that likely travels frequently thoughout the area.

If anyone has any information, they’re encouraged to call the North Carolina Highway Patrol at 910-582-7018.

