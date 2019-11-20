EMS trains with simulators

LAURINBURG — Scotland County EMS had several important visitors Wednesday to help train local paramedics.

It can be difficult to train paramedics, since you can’t practice on a live, healthy human for the hundreds of scenarios a first responder sees — but thanks to technology, it’s a lot easier. From Chapel Hill, several computer-controlled simulators were brought down to help train the local teams.

UNC Carolina Air Care brought down some static-head mannequins along with a life-like baby and adult high-fidelity simulators. The high fidelity is hooked to a computer and can mimic pulses, different respiratory patterns and can simulate a variety of different scenarios and get immediate feedback.

The teams worked with the local paramedics with airway skills and scenarios to better prepare them along with their yearly credentials for the state.

“This is as realistic of training as we can get,” said Scotland County Emergency Services Director Roylin Hammond. “It’s hard to do that on a live person so this is as simulated as we can get. The mannequin outside is like a person, it will wink at you.”

The mannequins are life-like with blinking, breathing, having a pulse and even talking. But the equipment comes with hefty price-tags.

“We can’t afford things like this and UNC Air Care is kind enough to come down here and do this training for us,” Hammond said. “We can’t get this through the community colleges because they don’t have this level of equipment … we are very thankful that they would come down here and provide this kind of training for us.”

Air Care is a critical care and emergency air and ground transport agency for the citizens of North Carolina and surrounding states that have helicopters as well as ambulances. There is also a neonatal pediatric specialty team that deals with from minutes old to 18 years depending on the medical conditions.

Leading the pediatric training were Tiffany Barker and Shauna Royce who are with the pediatric specialty team. The two worked a drowning simulation with the local paramedics and said that the simulator will hopefully help anxiety that comes with seeing kids in these situations.

“Babies scare a lot of people because they’re small and there are a couple of little things that are different,” Royce said. “But you treat them the same … people get scared because they have kids and they’re not used to dealing with kids. I mean kids are small innocent little people so people are more motivated to help them more so it scares them.”

Royce added that the simulations are helpful especially to those who might not see these types of things on a regular basis because it’s easier to remember something that was done hands-on rather than what was read in a book.

“These are patients they’ll really see in the 911 world and whenever these are true scene calls because of the fact you don’t see them very often then that is a high-risk low-frequency event,” Barker said. “That’s where a lot of room for error can open up. If you train on these then it cuts on a lot of the risk factors like being nervous so you feel more confident in this type of care.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1__DSC2891.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1__DSC2809.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1__DSC2812.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1__DSC2816.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1__DSC2829.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1__DSC2835.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1__DSC2845.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1__DSC2856.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1__DSC2877.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1__DSC2883.jpg