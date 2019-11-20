Relatives question why man was shot 5 times at hospital

FAYETTEVILLE (AP) — Relatives of a man who was shot and killed at a North Carolina hospital say they have questions, including why a police officer shot him repeatedly.

The Fayetteville Observer reports that relatives of Treva Smutherman raised their questions publicly at a lawyer’s office Tuesday, the day before a funeral was scheduled for the 31-year-old.

Authorities have said Smutherman tried to take a deputy’s weapon while in the emergency room of Cape Fear Valley Medical Center on Nov. 6. Fayetteville police say the deputy was shot in the ensuing struggle.

Police say a nearby Fayetteville police detective shot and killed Smutherman, who was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. He had been arrested on armed robbery charges.