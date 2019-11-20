Break-in

LAURINBURG —An employee at the Hampton Inn on Hampton Circle reported to the police department on Tuesday that six different motor vehicles were forcibly broken into on Tuesday. Each car was in the parking lot and had the passenger rear window broken in. A debit card was taken from one car and a GPS was taken from another. The clerk of the hotel told officers she noticed a dark color vehicle and blue vehicle leaving the area before the discovery of the break-ins.

LAURINBURG — A resident of the Bus Terminal Hotel of East Church Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone broke in and stole an Apple Macbook, Samsung tablet and a Nintendo Switch totaling $700. The resident told officers that two males were seen running from the residence.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Anson Avenue reported to the police department on Tuesday that their city trash can had been stolen.

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Main Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that a 22 caliber revolver valued at $200 was stolen from her.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Timmon Dudley, 21, who told officers he was homeless was arrested Tuesday for a breaking and entering and injury to personal property warrants. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Gregory Allen, 40, of Hamlet was arrested Wednesday for first-degree trespassing. He was given a $100 bond.

