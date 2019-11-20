City approves sale of land to Nic’s Pic Kwik

LAURINBURG — Nic’s Pic Kwik No. 2 will be rebuilt after being destroyed by a fire back in June, but this time it will be built differently to add more room for customers.

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, the board voted 4-1 to allow the sale of the property behind the former location to Faye Nichols for $1,750. Mary Evans cast the lone negative vote.

Ken Nichols addressed the council on behalf of Faye for the purchase of the property. He told the Council that the 3.002 acres is wanted so that when the building is rebuilt it can be moved back further so there is more room for customers to pull in and out.

“If you’ve ever parked in front of that North Main store and tried to back out while someone else is filling up with gas, it’s tight,” Ken said. “We’ve had several accidents there and it’s too close to the gas pumps. We probably have to back the store up 10 to 15 feet to give plenty of room to back up or for another car to pass by.”

The particular parcel was one of several pieces of property the city owns that the city has the power to do whatever it wants with, due to a local law and redevelopment plan.

“There was an appraisal done that said the market value for that property — being that most of it you can’t develop because its a swamp — is $3,500,” said City Attorney Bill Floyd. “So what Council has to do right now is to decide what they want to do with it.”

Councilmember James Garby agreed that the area was tight, since someone had hit his vehicle before, but he was concerned about selling the whole property since there would then have to be easements for the city to access Leith Creek which is behind the property.

Ken added that they would be willing to work with the council on however they wanted the property to be, and Floyd said that an option would for the city to keep a piece of the property by the creek.

“I was thinking about all the economic development plans that we were going to put a waterway there and it was going to be for fishing, boating and entertainment of the community,” said Mary Evans. “So is that cutting into any of that? I’m just surprised because we already had plans for that land.”

Mayor ProTem Mary Jo Adams added that there had been plans over the years for a green space there, but it didn’t work out because of cost.

Evans added that she felt that the price of $3,500 was too low for the property since she believed it to be prime property, and since the area was something the city wanted to invest in it should be more.

“We’ve already had the appraisal and I know they want to get moving on building that store down there,” Adams said. “It’s leaving a void in the north end of town the longer it’s not there … we’ve had the property since 1981 and the plan was to at one point we had a picture with a boardwalk and some lights and I think it’s a great idea.”

Councilmkan Andrew Williamson brought up the idea of splitting the land so the city can have a piece of the property and the Nichols could have enough to move the store back. It was agreed that less than 1 acre would be sold and the city would keep the rest of the property.

In other business Tuesday, the Council approved a public hearing request for a parcel located at 120 Sanford Road to be rezoned from residential to general business so that a business could open up there.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

City property soldto Nic’s Pic Kwik