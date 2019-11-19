Parker talks with Rotary about holiday events

LAURINBURG — Terry Parker’s life, which normally operates on a go-go-go timetable, is about to switch gears into warp speed as the second annual ‘Tis the Season schedule kicks off.

Parker visited with the Rotary Club on Tuesday to talk about that schedule — but emphasized the “incredible amount of help” the events have received.

We’ve had so much help with all the activities we have planned,” she said. “Volunteers, city employees — there’s just so many. It’s a village that makes all this happen, it really is.”

This year’s activities will open Sunday with “Christmas on Main,” which will include a wide variety of things for the whole family.

“It will be a nice Sunday afternoon for the family,” Parker said. “And the shops will all be open so y’all can support the local merchants.”

“Christmas on Main” will begin about 1 p.m. along Main Street in the downtown area of Laurinburg, and the activities planned include the Bubble Man, train rides, carolers and much more — along with numerous food trucks available.

The annual tree lighting ceremony will take place in the Art Garden at 5:30 p.m., featuring Scotland High football coach Richard Bailey as the master of ceremonies and the student winner of the ornament decorating contest, who will officially light the tree.

Parker also said the community Christmas trees along the downtown are being decorated this week.

Perhaps the biggest announcement Parker made Tuesday was for a new event that will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7, on the Art Garden stage.

“This is an inaugural event of the century,” she said. “We will have 40 local men, some of whom might be sitting (in the crowd) today, who will be dressed as Santa and will dance and sing.

“I saw them practicing and it’s hilarious,” she added. “I thought I was going to die laughing.”

The group of Santas will also be in the Christmas parade that day.

“It’s all in fun,” Parker said. “It’s what the season is about … laughing and having a good time.”

Other highlights of the holiday season will include:

— A singing Christmas tree on Dec. 1 at the Art Garden at 5:30 p.m.

— A memorial wreath ceremony on Dec. 5 at the corner of Conly and Main streets at 5:30 p.m.

— A military tribute to those veterans who are deployed immediately following the Christmas parade on Dec. 7

— A Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 14 at 9 a.m. in downtown Laurinburg.

— A live nativity on Dec. 22 at 5:30 p.m. on the grounds of First United Methodist Church.

The ice-skating rink will also make a return, and this year it will be managed by Scotland County Parks & Recreation with a number of special activities planned.

Parker said she is sure there won’t be any rain this time around.

“I’ve already asked God not to let it rain,” she said. “It rained eight of nine weekends last year, and He surely wouldn’t let that happen again.”

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_tis-the-season.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_rot1.jpg