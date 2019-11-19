Officers take part in literacy initiative

LAURINBURG — Officers with the Laurinburg Police Department moved from their typical time of patroling the streets to get to know the next generation of Laurinburg residents.

On Tuesday, officers, along with a few Laurinburg firefighters joined together at I. Ellis Johnson Elementary for the first “Read with a Cop” event — a literacy initiative put forward by the Police Department.

“I wanted us to do something that would not only benefit our younger officers but also the community,” said Lt. Richard Snipes, who has lead this project. “These particular officers are young and this is giving them a chance to get out and interact with the kids and it allows the kids to interact with officers and build a relationship with them.”

Students were able to interact with officers by reading, coloring and picking out a book — along with meeting Clifford the Big Red Dog.

Snipes added this is something the department will continue to do on an on-going basis and hopes to eventually expand to another school, as well as bringing different officers on board as well.

“This exceeded my expectations for how it was going to go … it went 10 times better than I thought it would,” Snipes said. “The response we got from the kids and the officers involved has been very positive and I saw progress with the officers as well.”

Students were able to take home the free books as part of the BRICK Grant, which benefits all Scotland County children from birth until graduation, and Principal LaTonya McLean was thrilled to work with the officers to make this happen.

“We’re super excited that our local law enforcement is joining forces with us to promote literacy because that is one of our primary goals here at IEJ,” Mclean said. “Just having our officers come out here and read to our students show them that reading is the foundation for all professions and it’s an important skill to have.”

Media Specialist Rebekah Butera added even before students came in the officers were excited to pick out books with the students and were even seeing some familiar titles from their childhoods.

“Connections with books happen when adults reach out and make them available,” Butera said. “They already see the police officers in the hall all the time and they already have the connection as to who they are and what they do but to be able to make that bridge and connection between the officers and books is awesome.”

Overall, Snipes along with Police Chief Darwin “Duke” Williams were happy with how the day went and how the officers communicated with the students.

“It brings me joy to see the next generation of officers getting out and connecting with the younger generation since they’ll be serving them as they get older,” Williams said. “It gives the younger generation a different perspective and outlook … this is who we are and this is who we will be.”

Snipes added while the focus might be on reading there’s more to the initiative than officers sitting down to read to students.

“The community is going to benefit most of all from this because the officers are learning to communicate better with the kids and will recognize them outside of here,” Snipes said. “Instead of turning around the kids are going to run up to the car and want to talk to them because they’ll remember that they read to them.”

From the Laurinburg Police Department, the officers involved included: Cpl. James McPhatter, SRO Berry Campbell, SRO Brent Strong, Officer Hailey Clark, Officer Heather Quick, Officer Johnathan Williams, Det. Jeff Cooke, Lt. Richard Snipes and Police Chief Darwin “Duke” Williams.

From the Laurinburg Fire Department were Engineer Chris Strickland, Engineer Jamie Sweet and Lt. Bradly Strickland.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1__DSC2502.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1__DSC2568.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1__DSC2779.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1__DSC2578.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1__DSC2708.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1__DSC2716.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1__DSC2717.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1__DSC2746.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1__DSC2750.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1__DSC2772.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1__DSC2785.jpg