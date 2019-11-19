Laurinburg man in stable condition after being shot in the head

LAURINBURG — Police are investigating the shooting of a Laurinburg man after he was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital.

The unidentified 39-year-old male of X-Way Road suffered a gunshot wound to the head, according to Lt. Jeremy White. The victim is in stable condition and the wound is believed to be non-life threatening, but he was transported to an out of town hospital for further treatment.

According to White, the investigation is on-going and the shooting is believed to have occurred around McGirts Bridge Road and the cemetery, but police are still working on the case.