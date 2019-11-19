Donors needed at blood drive Nov. 27

LAURINBURG — The American Red Cross Bloodmobile is coming to the W.R. Dublin Conference Center on the campus of Scotland Memorial Hospital on Nov. 27 — and the need is big this time of year.

The event will operate from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for those who are looking to donate much-needed blood.

Scotland Memorial Hospital’s Karen Gainey helped coordinate with the American Red Cross for more people in the local area to donate, and although, they are recommending people with any blood type to donate, they are also hoping for more donors with blood type O.

“There’s not a specific shortage of blood donors, but those with an O blood type are greatly needed,” Gainey said “It would be appreciated for people to donate, because a lot of people usually don’t during the holidays.”

Donations tend to drop due to people being busy over the holidays, with traveling and attending other holiday activities.

Hospital employees and community members are welcome to volunteer to donate blood. Those who volunteer must register beforehand for an appointment.

For those who participate in donating blood, they will receive a long-sleeve Red Cross T-shirt and a $5 Amazon gift card. The gift card was sponsored by Suburban Propane.

“It’s very important to give blood, you never know when you or someone you know will need it … it’s the holidays, think about if it was your loved ones,” Gainey said. “Please come out and give a donation.”

For information or to schedule an appointment, contact Gainey at 910-291-7925 or redcrossblood.org.

Octavia Johnson is a fall semester intern from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.