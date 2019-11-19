Courtesy photo

Laurinburg Institute recently held its annual Hall of Fame Gala at the Clinton Inn during the National Alumni Laurinburg Institute celebration weekend, during which 15 candidates were inducted. The keynote speaker was Sandra Goffington-Dickens, Northampton County Economic Development chairman. She implored the audience to help make Laurinburg Institute the focus of the community again. Willie Washington, Laurinburg Institute Board of Trustees chairman, presided and Larkin King provided the music. The Gala was followed by a reception where light refreshments and jazz music were provided. Monies raised went to restoration of the school. The Hall of Fame inductees are Jerome Nadine, Gladys Ingram, Lu M. Gordon-Rogers, Sandra Harley, George Jones, Robert Stone-El, Ozie Felder, Kenneth Hicks, Wayne Johnson, Frances McDuffie and Carmen McLean. Not pictured were Addie McQueen, Mary Skinner-Jones, Gerald Poe Jr. and Jessie Callis.