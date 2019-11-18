Remembering Ms. Della

Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange Two ribbons and a penny were found where Della McLaurin used to keep her things outside the National Fiance Company building. The women who worked there thought of Ms. Della as family and believe that the items were left there for them from her. Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange Two ribbons and a penny were found where Della McLaurin used to keep her things outside the National Fiance Company building. The women who worked there thought of Ms. Della as family and believe that the items were left there for them from her. Ms. Della was a familiar face to those in Scotland County as she could always been seen around the area with her line of shopping carts that carried all her belongings. A memorial now sits at the National Fiance Company building on Main Street in Laurinburg for her, including one of her shopping carts. Ms. Della was a familiar face to those in Scotland County as she could always been seen around the area with her line of shopping carts that carried all her belongings. A memorial now sits at the National Fiance Company building on Main Street in Laurinburg for her, including one of her shopping carts. Ms. Della was a familiar face to those in Scotland County as she could always been seen around the area with her line of shopping carts that carried all her belongings. A memorial now sits at the National Fiance Company building on Main Street in Laurinburg for her, including one of her shopping carts. Ms. Della was a familiar face to those in Scotland County as she could always been seen around the area with her line of shopping carts that carried all her belongings. A memorial now sits at the National Fiance Company building on Main Street in Laurinburg for her, including one of her shopping carts.

LAURINBURG — Scotland County will be missing one of its most recognizable residents.

Verdella McLaurin — better known as Ms. Della — was known around the county for sitting on Main Street in Laurinburg with her wheelchair and shopping carts that contained her life. But now the streets will be missing the notable face as McLaurin passed away suddenly on Saturday.

One place she always seemed to be was outside National Fiance Company in Laurinburg, with the women there saying it was her home. The four — Connie Dial, Becky Broughton, Tasha Weeks and Joanne Dominguez — are all mourning the loss.

“She was our Christmas Angel,” Dial said. “She came into her lives a few years ago when I noticed around Christmas that she didn’t have proper shoes for the weather so I bought her some boots and socks … and Della has been with us here ever since.”

The four said that McLaurin never asked for anything, instead usually coming in to talk to them or just popping in to say, “I love you.”

“I remember she would just sit outside and play with her dolls for hours at a time,” said Broughton. “She’d be fixing pigtails in their hair just like her sister used to fix her pigtails when she was small.”

All four shared fond memories of her ranging from how she was the businesses protector as when the door had been accidentally left unlocked overnight but no one had come into the business since she was out there watching over it and how during Hurricane Florence she refused to go anywhere but NFC because “good things happen there” and the area did not flood during the storm.

“We’re going to miss her coming in here and our conversations with her,” Weeks said. “I’m going to miss her talks and her wisdom … she taught us all that even when we thought we were having a bad day or that things were bad it could be worse.”

Outside Dial said she’s found three tokens that remained after all of McLaurin’s things were cleaned up — a penny and two pink breast cancer ribbons which McLaurin wore.

“I went out there and my penny from heaven was out there,” Dial said. “Becky went out and found these (ribbons) … these special things were left and we take it that they were for us from Della.”

In the place where McLaurin once spent much of her time is a memorial for her, which Dial said they hadn’t anticipated people to bring items and had planned to put a candle there someone had already come and put a rose there.

“No matter how bad things got, like last week, we kept telling her Miss Della ‘you need to get some rest it’s going to get cold,’ she was like ‘no, no, no, it’s going to be beautiful you’ll see, it’s going to be beautiful,’” Dominguez said.

The women want people to know that mental health is real and many times people are unable to control it, and McLaurin suffered from it.

”It’s better to compassionate to people rather than be mean and turn them away because you never know the life they live or what they’ve had to endure and we never know what kind of life we’ll be handed,” Weeks said. “The only thing out of this that puts us at ease is that is she’s in no more pain and no more suffering. Her mind isn’t playing tricks on her anymore and she’s brand new.”

Many words of kindness have filled social media as word spread about McLaurin’s death and in a post by her nephew, Bryan Ross stated that funeral arrangements were incomplete but that the family appreciated all acts of kindness shown to McLaurin and to keep her kids and family in prayers.

“People don’t know what kind of lesson she could have put in their hearts,” Dial said. “She has left four women at National Fiance blessed to have met her.”

Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange Two ribbons and a penny were found where Della McLaurin used to keep her things outside the National Fiance Company building. The women who worked there thought of Ms. Della as family and believe that the items were left there for them from her. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_DellaJUMP.jpg Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange Two ribbons and a penny were found where Della McLaurin used to keep her things outside the National Fiance Company building. The women who worked there thought of Ms. Della as family and believe that the items were left there for them from her. Ms. Della was a familiar face to those in Scotland County as she could always been seen around the area with her line of shopping carts that carried all her belongings. A memorial now sits at the National Fiance Company building on Main Street in Laurinburg for her, including one of her shopping carts. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Della2.jpg Ms. Della was a familiar face to those in Scotland County as she could always been seen around the area with her line of shopping carts that carried all her belongings. A memorial now sits at the National Fiance Company building on Main Street in Laurinburg for her, including one of her shopping carts. Ms. Della was a familiar face to those in Scotland County as she could always been seen around the area with her line of shopping carts that carried all her belongings. A memorial now sits at the National Fiance Company building on Main Street in Laurinburg for her, including one of her shopping carts. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Della1.jpg Ms. Della was a familiar face to those in Scotland County as she could always been seen around the area with her line of shopping carts that carried all her belongings. A memorial now sits at the National Fiance Company building on Main Street in Laurinburg for her, including one of her shopping carts.

