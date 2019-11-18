Teenager is shot, killed during break-in

LAURINBURG — Police here are investigating a shooting incident that ended with a teenager being killed early Sunday morning.

According to Laurinburg Police Lt. Jeremy White, officers were called to College Drive around 5:15 a.m. for a burglary in progress with shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound.

“Witnesses advised that three males were observed breaking into a vehicle at the residence and then attempting to break into the residence,” White said. “Shots were fired and the males fled. One male was struck and fell deceased at the scene while the two other males continued fleeing on foot through a field towards the Phritz and Pitt Street area.”

The investigation as to what happened is still on-going at this time.

White added that investigators are working with the State Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney’s Office on the case. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Laurinburg Police Department’s Detective Division with any information.

Contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

Police still looking for two suspects