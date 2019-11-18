Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Dillon, South Carolina reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons had stolen her wallet with $12, identification cards and credit cards after leaving it on the counter at Bath and Body Works.

LAURINBURG — Family Dollar on South Main Street reported to police on Saturday that an unknown male had stolen $7 of laundry detergent before leaving.

LAURINBURG — Nic’s Pic Kwik #9 reported to the police department on Sunday that a white male wearing a pink beanie and blue jumpsuit stole 2 cartons of cigarettes, two packs of cigars and two packs of cigarettes valued at $126 before leaving towards South Carolina.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sherbrooke Circle reported to the police department on Saturday that a wallet with credit cards, identification cards and $150 cash was taken from their vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg resident reported to police Sunday their iPhone XR valued at $600 was taken from the Food Lion on Northside Square. There is a person of interest.

LAURINBURG — Jack and Jenny’s Nails on South Main Street reported to the police department on Monday that a $250 air compressor was stolen from behind the business.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Turnpike Road reported to police on Friday that someone had caused $200 damage to their Honda Accord by keying it.

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Caledonia Road reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons had caused $800 damage to two vehicles at the residence. To a 2007 Dodge the windshield busted, passenger window busted and damage to the dashboard while a 2002 Toyota had the exterior of the back left side damaged. The damage was caused by gunfire.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Fairly Street reported that $75 damage was done to the glass of the front door to the residence.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A resident of Washington Street reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons had shot into the residence causing $1,500 damage. There were no injuries.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Old Lumberton Road reported to police on Sunday that someone had fired shots at his 2015 Dodge Charger while on Washington Street causing $1,000 damage. No injuries were reported.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Aberdeen Road reported to the police department on Sunday that someone caused $1,700 damage to their Dodge Charger and residence with gunfire. The residence was struck three times and the vehicle was struck multiple times. There were no injuries reported.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hasty Road reported to police on Monday that $500 damage was done to their apartment’s front door after it was struck with gunfire.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Cedric Henderson, 28, of Sugar Road was arrested Friday for order for arrest and first degree trespassing. He was given a $600 bond.

LAURINBURG — Amy Parker, 38, of Rockingham was arrested Saturday for first-degree trespassing and larceny. She was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — David Mitchell, 25, of Marston was arrested Saturday for larceny, simple possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — William Ray, 30, of Sally McNair Road was arrested Saturday for possession with intent to sell, manufacture and deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed handgun. He was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Tyquan Ellerbe, 31, of Covington Way was arrested Sunday for public intoxication. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Terrance Blue, 36, of Hall Street was arrested Sunday for first-degree trespassing. He was given a $1,000 bond.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_annacrime-11.jpg