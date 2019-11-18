Last meeting for Block, Leak is Tuesday

LAURINBURG — Tuesday will be the last Laurinburg City Council meeting for two members of the board.

To kick off the meeting, Councilman Curtis Leak and Mayor Matthew Block will received plaques from the city, since it will be their final meeting to serve at.

Don Rainer will take over Leak’s District 1 seat in December after beating him in the election earlier this month. Block was beat by incumbent Mary Jo Adams when after he decided to run for the District 2 seat instead of another term as mayor.

Rainer, Adams and Mayor-elect Jim Willis will be sworn into their seats at noon on Dec. 17 and will begin that evening serving at their first council meeting.

Also on the agenda Tuesday will be a public hearing for the rezoning of a property from residential to general business on Sanford Road and several appointments to committees.

The meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at the Laurinburg City Hall.

