Chamber urging entries for annual Christmas parade

LAURINBURG — With less than three weeks until the annual Christmas parade in downt6own Laurinburg, the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce continues to accept entries.

The Christmas parade will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7, starting at 3 p.m.

The early entry deadline has been extended to Friday at 5 p.m., when entry fees will be less. Final entry applications will be accepted until Monday, Nov. 25, but without the reduced rate.

Applications to participate can be found online or by contacting the Chamber at [email protected]​ or call the Chamber office at 910-276-7420.

The Chamber also announced that the grand marshals this year will be the local World War II veterans.

“We are honored to have many WWII veterans living in Scotland County and we wanted to honor them — and all veterans — in our area with the designation of grand marshal for the 2019 Laurinburg Christmas Parade,” Kim Liles, the 2019 parade chairman, said. “Seventy-Eight years ago the United States entered WWII after the bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7​​. The Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce and the Parade Committee wishes to honor those individuals that were called for duty and served our country.”

The parade is slated to being at the corner of Railroad and Main streets, advance through the downtown area and end at the intersection of South Main Street and Plaza Road.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Chamber2.jpg

Christmas parade is set for Dec. 7