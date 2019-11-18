Tar Heel state’s workplace injury, illness rate remains at a historic low

RALEIGH — New figures show the nonfatal workplace injury and illness rate for the Tar Heel state’s private industry remains at a historic low for 2018 with a rate at 2.4 cases per 100 full-time workers. The 2018 rate for private industry was not statistically different from 2.3 in 2017, which was the lowest on record. North Carolina is one of 12 states and the District of Columbia with rates below the national rate of 2.8 cases per 100 full-time workers.

These data are estimates from a Survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses compiled by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The rate accounts for growth and contraction in total hours worked in industry, which is an important factor in a state like North Carolina that has experienced significant growth.

“I am pleased with the survey results for North Carolina especially when you consider the growth our state experienced in 2018,” Labor Commissioner Cherie Berry said. “This is positive news for employers and employees who have embraced a safety and health culture from the mountains to the coast.”

As a State-Plan state, North Carolina’s Occupational Safety and Health Division will continue its focus on hazardous industries, like construction and manufacturing, through its special emphasis programs, providing free safety training and education, conducting free safety and health consultative visits, and by establishing partnerships and alliances with industries.

The 2018 private industry rate for construction increased from 1.8 cases per 100 full-time workers to 2.5 but remains below the national rate of 3.0. The 2018 private industry rate for manufacturing of 2.8 cases per 100 full-time workers does not significantly differ from 2.9 cases per 100 full-time workers in 2017 and remains below the national rate of 3.4.