Election winners remain the same

LAURINBURG — The final numbers for 2019 municipal election are final and there are no changes in Scotland County.

In total there were only nine provisional and four absentee-by-mail ballots that were approved bythe Scotland County Board of Election on Friday and added to the totals

“Canvasing went really well,” said Board of Elections Director Dell Parker. “We make sure everything that we received has been added to our totals and released the final totals (for Scotland County).”

Candidates will be sworn in during the month of December when their respective boards meet after a certificate of election is issued, Parker said. She added that, in East Laurinburg, two candidates who did not see their names on the official ballots will likely be taking the oath — Tyresa Haywood and Ralph Scott, each of whom were write-ins.

“In the East Laurinburg race for commissioner, you’ll see there are 28 write-ins,” said Parker. “Two of the commissioner seats there are determined by write-ins because not enough people filed.”

Haywood, who was the incumbent for the seat, received five votes and Scott received 12 of the write-ins.

After the totals were approved the board also declared a commissioner seat in Wagram to be vacant, since incumbent Bernice Gorham passed away before the election.

Despite the four-write in votes, each of which received just one vote, since Gorham won the seat the write-ins were considered to be void and now the town of Wagram Council will appoint someone to fill the seat.

Parked added that the elections office will now be preparing for the upcoming candidate filing, which will begin on Dec. 2 at noon and run through Dec. 20, for the 2020 election.

Canvasing held Friday at BOE