Teams spread across NC for recovery ministry

LAURINBURG — Businesses in the Scotland County area were visited this week by a pair of young men carrying handmade, wooden crosses and plaques. Their mission? To share the Word of God and raise money for a rehab and recovery center in Mississippi.

The City of Refuge currently houses 80-plus men, many of whom come to the facility directly from jail, and all are looking for assistance in beating addictions that range from drugs, alcohol and more.

“Our teams are out (in the field) year-round to spread the Word and help us to keep the services we provide free of charge to those in need,” said Cornelius J. Bernard, marketing coordinator for The City of Refuge. “We feed, house, cloth, counsel, provide anger management … whatever is needed for these men.”

He added that there are now 11 teams of two spread over five states — five teams are in North Carolina and the other six are spread between Texas, Kentucky, Louisiana and Florida. Those teams are always on the move.

Bernard said the teams, which are made up of volunteers, change often as individuals decide to come and go.

“The team leader has been with the program for six months or more and, after 90 days, they can choose to become part of a team,” Bernard added. “After a while, they may choose to leave the ministry.”

But Bernard said the ministry couldn’t survive without the work of the volunteers in the field.

“These men want to be out there and blessing the ministry,” he said. “They each have to go through a four-stage training process that starts with Bible classes. That’s a really big part — if they can’t get through that, they can’t pass.”

The items each team carries with them are sold for $20, and each item has been handmade in The City of Refuge’s in-house woodshop.

Anyone wanting to assist The City of Refuge financially can order one of the handmade crosses or plaques by calling 601-514-0405, 601-766-5033 or go online at www.corformen.org. To make a tax-deductible donation, use the same numbers and website address.

The City of Refuge is also on Facebook.

Spreading the Word of God andraising money for The City of Refuge