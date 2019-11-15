Laurinburg revitalizing its downtown

LAURINBURG — Small-town downtown spaces seemly lost traction during the end of the last century, but in recent years cities and towns have worked to bring their downtown back to the forefront, and Laurinburg is solidly entrenched in that effort

The city is part of the Main Street program and,with the ‘Tis the Season group pushing to turn downtown into a Christmas hub, the heart of the city is starting to get a different look — both decoratively and economically.

During the summer, the downtown got new asphalt on South Main Street, setting the tone for the area’s makeover.

On the business side in recent months, Darrel and Tatiana Gibson took over Uptown Fashions and renamed it the Main Street Boutique; Terry Gallman opened Terry’s Boutique after the closure of Hi-Lites; and, as one of the newest additions, Jim and Frances Willis changed Shirttales into a new event space while relocating the original business to their nearby warehouse.

Back in February, smoke filled downtown as ShirtTales caught fire and, while the building survived, the smoke damaged most of the facility.

“We could have just taken the insurance money and walked away,” Jim said. “But it really didn’t cross our minds; we love Laurinburg and we love being a part of this community.”

But as contractors chipped away at the four layers of the smoke-soaked walls, something else was uncovered — the original brickwork for the building — and a new idea formed. Now in the space that once sold T-shirts and gifts is an open space with a rustic feel they have called Brick and Mortar.

“Everyone who comes in here now says they didn’t know it was this big and, honestly, neither did we,” Frances said. “We probably gained about four feet on each side of the building.”

The Willises were both in agreement that, while the fire was heartbreaking, what came from it has been spectacular.

“When it started, we didn’t know what we were going to do,” Jim said. “The roof was gone in the back and, for months, you’d just walk in here and it would still smell of smoke. But then, as we began to work on it, we started to have a vision — but even that vision doesn’t compare to what the finished product was. Everything has just turned out wonderful thanks to everyone who has worked with us.”

The pair had some experience with event spaces, having run the Downtown Deli several years ago, so venturing into the event business wasn’t something new.

“We knew there was a need for an event space in Scotland County,” Frances said. “One for groups who didn’t need a large venue like Scotch Meadows, but still needed a place for their gathering. We saw that a lot when we had the Downtown Deli and it was smaller than this.”

While most people wouldn’t even recognize the space as once being ShirtTales, there was one thing that was kept as a memento of the Willises start in the building. In the back of the room there’s a bar where drinks can be served during an event and, if you look closely, you’ll see soot ingrained into the wood, as well as a strange rectangle shape, because it was once the main counter in ShirtTales, and that rectangle shape was where a piece of paper had been.

“This is something downtown Laurinburg needed,” Jim said. “We’re lucky because we have a city that’s invested in our downtown and we have so many people who are invested in making it thrive again.

“Downtown is the heart of Scotland County and everyone is working to keep it at the center of the community,” he added, “and we’re delighted to be a part of that.”

The city of Laurinburg is now a major player in the downtown revitalization.

Behind the Main Street walk-through, between South Gill and West Railroad streets, is a large empty space that will be getting a makeover. It’s the first step in the project, with Public Works starting on the drainage in the area, which will eventually feature additional parking and a green space.

“It could be spring before we begin to start putting stuff down, but it’s coming along,” said Michael Mandeville, the community development director. “When we did the walk-through, we knew we were going to have to do something to the area it led to and now it’s finally coming together.”

Mandeville added that, eventually, he hopes the city will receive a grant to put a car-charging station for electric-run cars in the area so it would attract even more people to downtown.

“People travel through our area every day so this would give them another reason to stop here,” Mandeville said. “If they’re looking online to find a place to charge their car, they’d see there’s a spot in Scotland County. It would help bring them to downtown and hopefully get them into our stores and restaurants.”

Recently, the city purchased the old Firestone building, which had been damaged during Hurricane Florence when the old McDougald building fell onto it.

“Thanks to our guys at Public Works we were able to take an area that wasn’t sightly and make it look much better,” Mandeville said. “They cleaned up the area and fixed the building, which saved the taxpayers money since we were doing it in-house.”

According to Downtown Development Coordinator Daniel Walters, there’s already been some interest in the building, but next week there will be a feasibility analysis presented by University of North Carolina School of Government students to determine what the building could be used for.

But Walters said there’s plenty of people who have been calling the city asking about vacant storefronts to open a business.

“It all fits along with the plan we’ve been working on for downtown,” said Daniel Walters. “This isn’t something that happens overnight, but we’re starting to see some changes and a lot of people are interested in downtown.”

Walters added that the new Scotland County Campus of Richmond Community College will also be incredibly helpful for bringing business to downtown with a Small Business Center being located on the new campus — and those interested don’t have to go far to find the resources.

“They’re already having some workshops for small business,” Walters said. “It’s a huge asset for our community and it’s great that we’ve been able to build such a great partnership with them.”

Another partnership that has taken an extra step to help downtown has been the Scotland County Economic Development Cooperation with the purchase of two buildings downtown — the former Treasure City Pawn building and Creech Hardware building.

“The respective addresses are 102 and 127 S. Main St.,” said EDC Director Mark Ward. “It was important for us to buy them because we felt that they were in such a state that no-one else would and we didn’t want them to continue to decay. So we chose to buy them and our plans are to repair what needs to be repaired, reconstruct it into a feasible business model like a retail facility to help attract businesses.”

Ward added that downtowns are important for economic development since, typically, when a major industry comes to the area it brings with it new people.

“Our goal is to get those people to move to Scotland County,” Ward said. “But if they don’t see restaurants or retail stores they won’t want to move here and instead go somewhere else.”

The main layout being considered now for the Treasure CityPawn building will be a multi-use restaurant; the Creech Hardware building needed much less work than expected, mainly just a roof, so Ward believes it could begin being marketed at the end of February or March.

“Our goal is to give someone a chance to start their business with lower rent to see if it can get off the ground,” Ward said. “It’s something to say give Laurinburg a chance to help grow your business rather than going outside the county.”

While many might not see the changes happening, most are in agreement the change to get downtown where everyone wants it won’t happen overnight.

“The improvements everyone is making and the entire process doesn’t happen overnight,” said Executive Director for the Chamber of Commerce Chris English. “Having a prosperous downtown affects the entire community because we all see it as the hub of Scotland County … if we’re able to get people into one downtown business they’re likely to go into others and hopefully we’ll be able to get Scotland County residents and those outside the community coming in which is a huge benefit for everyone.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

