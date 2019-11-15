Agency preparing to provide free lunch

LAURINBURG — A local agency is preparing for the largest holiday meal of the season to benefit Scotland County families in need.

Scotland Youth Development and Prime Ministry is partnering to host the third annual “Holiday Cheer Lunch” at 201 Atkinson St. at the former post office building from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 14.

According to the HCL tagline, “Established in 2017, Holiday Cheer Lunch (HCL) provides a free meal, fellowship and gifts to Scotland County, N.C. residents in need every December. We aim to spread cheer, enlighten spirit and build community, one meal at a time.”

Those who are in need will be provided with a free lunch in Scotland County catered by Golden Corral on site or delivered for the ones who may be shut-in due to illness, age or unable to drive.

To have food delivered, they would call 910-217-1017 to request a meal delivery by Dec. 12.

“We try to make it a pretty substantial meal for people who are dealing with food insecurities or financial strains throughout the holiday season; we really want to be a shining light for them,” said La Shonya McNeil, co-founder of the Holiday Cheer Lunch.

According to McNeil, they are hoping to see about 150 to 200 people, which is more than last year’s event. She believes with having more people be able to sit with each other and fellowship during the holidays is a great way to get more connected with the community.

“We really want to definitely reach senior citizens and families in need,” McNeil said. “As well as those who may be in need of some fellowship because we are trying to counter social isolation that people experience during the holidays.”

Scotland High Student Government Association will be volunteering at the event to assist with providing the lunches. The organization is asking for more people to volunteer, especially for delivery.

There will also be giveaways, provided by Walmart, for the diners.

“We are trying to make sure that we can serve as many people as our supplies allow,” she said. “Being able to give and share our blessings with the community.”

For information, to volunteer or place a delivery order, contact McNeil at 910-217-1017.

Octavia Johnson is a fall intern from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Set for Dec. 14 for Scotland County families in need