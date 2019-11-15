Partners In Ministry now a National Mission Institution

LAURINBURG — Partners In Ministry recently held its annual Partners In Ministry Community Day, which marked a monumental occasion for the non-profit organization.

Parents and community members from Scotland County and surrounding counties and guests from the North Carolina Conference United Methodist Church gathered at the Resource and Referral Center located on the campus to show their support for the many services PIM has given to the communities.

Tim Ivey, Scotland County commissioner, presented founder and Executive Director Melba McCallum with a plaque which declared, “Proclamation In Honor of Partners In Ministry.”

PIM was approved on March 31, to become the first and only National Mission Institution of the United Methodist Women in the North Carolina Conference. As a National Mission Institution, additional human, technical and financial resources will be available to help expand and enhance ministries that will impact the lives of the entire communities

McCallum was humbled and grateful about receiving the recognition.

“We are excited about being a National Mission Institution, especially having the opportunity to extend our services to more women, youth, and children,” she said.

Hope Ward, the Bishop of the North Carolina Conference United Methodist Church, extended her congratulations to Partners In Ministry via video conference. The PIM staff and student chorus provided musical and dance entertainment for the occasion under the direction of staff members Kesha Campbell and Kent Murphy.

PIM has served children, youth, seniors, disabled and otherwise marginalized families throughout the Gateway District for more than 12 years. Based on the Partners In Ministry’s study and strategic plan, three areas of needs are identified: ministry for youth and children; housing and repairs; and a Resource and Referral Center.

These three areas are distinct from one another; however, all projects and services overlap and support each other in multiple ways in order to bring the full strength and resources of the district to bear on the ministry development. In particular, both youth and families receiving services serve as volunteers with home repair ministry, the Resource and Referral Center, youth mentor program, community garden, and other community service activities. The families of individuals needing the assistance are involved with “sweat equity.”

