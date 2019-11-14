Realtors gift ‘Tis the Season

Courtesy photo

The Scotland County Council of Realtors made a $1,000 donation to ‘Tis the Season on Wednesday. The Council voted back in October to make the donation to help further the organizations plans to make downtown Laurinburg during the holiday season. The check was presented to Terry Parker, director of Tis the Season, by President Rick Best and council member Sandy Skamperle. The Council will also be sponsoring the ‘Tis he Season Breakfast with Santa. The breakfast will be held at the Mason Lodge No. 305, located at 445 Atkinson St. in Laurinburg, at 9 a.m. on Dec. 14.