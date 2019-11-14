Board sees first Istation report

Singletary Singletary

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Education was able to look at the first Istation data from the local elementary schools.

Istation is a reading assessment program for grades K-3 that replaced mClass so there wouldn’t be as many tests for the students. Teachers were able to use the program to test their students both in September and October to see where the students fell in the five different levels.

Bobbie Mills, director of elementary education, spoke to the board on the five levels — which is color coded, including red for the 0-20 percentile, yellow for the 21-39 percentile, light green for the 40-59 percentile, mid-green is the 60-70 percentile and dark green 80-100 percentile.

“I’ve provided a comparison for September and October’s progress monitoring,” Mills said. “First- and third-grade red went down slightly and kindergarten and second-grade red went up slightly. I want you to keep in mind that the ultimate goal is for our reds and yellows to decrease and we want to see all greens by the end of the year.”

There was also an Istation proficiency level, as well, for where students are and where the state believes they should be. Board Chair Rick Singletary asked what the process was to get students up to where they needed to be.

“It’s almost to me that you have to play catch up and keep moving forward,” Singletary said. “Can you just give me an idea of what’s being done.”

Mills added that teachers are using the progress monitoring lesson plans from the priority reports, as the reports use the same verbiage the students hear when they’re taking the Istation tests. Another way teachers are working with students is through a book called Vocab Rehab which gives various vocabulary strategies for teachers can implement in their lessons as well as specific lessons focusing on vocabulary.

The update was part of the curriculum and instruction update which also included the board approving the purchases for Scotland High School. The purchases are for the media center and include more than 3,100 books for a total of $143,000 as well as increasing the digital collections 1,900 $7,600. The books are based on a survey filled out by students and staff of what they wanted to see and are expected to be delivered by mid-January or early February.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

Singletary https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_RickSingletary.jpg Singletary

Goal is for all grades to reach thegreen level by the end of the year