Reason for our hope to the end

The sad fact is we have so much of which we think so little. How much thought have you given to your salvation? It just may be that Old Testament prophets gave more thought than we give to our salvation.

The apostle wrote they “enquired and searched diligently” as they “prophesied of the grace that should come unto you.” God revealed to prophets long ago, as only God can, the salvation found only in Christ Jesus. As they looked at His suffering “and the glory that should follow,” they were encouraged in their calling.

This salvation of ours is, as Peter said, “things the angels desire to look into.” Isn’t it amazing our Father would love us so much that He gave His only begotten Son “that the world through him might be saved?”

“Gird up the loins of your mind,” or keep the truth of God’s Word protected in such a way that it is “wrapped” in your thoughts. Treat His promises as precious gifts, and cling to them as you “hope to the end” that you belong to Jesus and He will gather you up to be His for eternity.

Be childlike as you are mindful of how you lived before surrendering to Christ Jesus as your Lord and Savior. There was a time when you conformed yourself to the world, but now strive for holiness in all your speech and actions. Read and study the Word to guide you into holiness and a life of holiness.

When we call God our Father, then we ought to be a reflection of Him as a child favors his earthly parents. “Pass the time of your sojourning here in fear,” said Peter. We are here for only a brief time, thus we are sojourners. As you travel through this life, fear God who loves you. One of my favorite verses is in the book of Jeremiah: “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end” (Jeremiah 29:11).

Take seriously the sins you have committed. God takes them seriously because they sent His precious Son to the cross. It is only by the “precious blood of Christ, as of a lamb without blemish and without spot” that we have redemption.

The plan of redemption through Christ Jesus was no afterthought, but was in God’s mind before the beginning of the world. Now, said Peter, mankind sees clearly what God has done to save us from our sins.

Jesus died for you. He was raised “up from the dead.” Now our faith and hope are in God. God has done for us what we cannot do for ourselves. Anything we do for ourselves is temporary, but what God has done through Jesus is eternal.

Give serious thought to your salvation. “For ye are bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body, and in your spirit, which are God’s” (1 Corinthians 6:20).

The Sunday School Lesson is written by Ed Wilcox, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church. [email protected]