Break-in

LAURINBURG — Trinity Pentecostal Holiness Church on South Turnpike Road reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had broken in to the building by forcing entry through a door. The suspects stole snacks and soda.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Havelock Drive reported to police on Tuesday that someone broke into his 1991 Ford F-150 that was parked on Honey Street and stole a handgun from inside.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Simmons One Hour Heating and Air-Conditioning reported to the police department on Tuesday that a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was taken when a 16-year-old Laurinburg runaway jumped the fence and drove through a gate causing $8,000 damage to a gate. The juvenile was located and the vehicle was recovered. The teen was arrested and charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, injury to personal property and first degree trespassing. He was given a $25,000 bond.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Donnie Jerod Worth, 33, of Blakely Road was arrested Monday for assault on a female and interfering with emergency communications. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — April Lynn Amick, 47, of McGirts Bridge Road was arrested Monday for giving fictitious information to an officer. She was given a $100 bond.

LAURINBURG — Shaquana Bethea, 33, of Bizzell Street was arrested Tuesday for injury to personal property, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree trespassing. She was given a $5,100 bond.

LAURINBURG — Phillip Monroe Hendrix, 37, of Rosemary Lane was arrested Tuesday for simple assault and probation violation. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Jamie Hendrix, 43, of Fourth Street was arrested Wednesday for communicating threats. He was given an $800 bond.

