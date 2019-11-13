Laurinburg funeral home gets new name

Bumgarner Bumgarner

LAURINBURG — A local, iconic business name with roots in the area from as far back as 1856 was replaced this week with a name that reflects its new owners.

McDougald Funeral Home & Crematorium was first known as McDougald & Currie and dealt in hardware, furniture and undertaking in the Antioch community, which was located about 20 miles east from present-day Laurinburg. Over the years, the name of the business represented the family that operated it for four generations.

In March of 2016, McDougald Funeral Home & Crematorium was sold to Sherrill and Melanie Bumgarner of Troy, who continued the business under the McDougald name.

But on Tuesday, the Bumgarners officially made the change to sync with their recently opened, family owned funeral home in Troy.

“… my wife and I are very thankful for everything they (the McDougald family) have done over the years,” Sherrill told WLNC radio. “We felt like it was just time that we created our own identity here in Laurinburg and Scotland County, so therefore we elected to name the funeral home here in Laurinburg (as) Bumgarner Family Funeral Service & Crematorium.”

He added that the staff and services will remain the same.

For Beacham McDougald, the last of four generations of McDougalds to operate the business, the name change brought mixed emotions.

“Yes, there are mixed emotions, but it is their business and property and they are free to operate the business as they wish,” he said. “McDougald Funeral Home was the oldest, locally established business currently operating in Laurinburg, and it is no more, so there is personal sadness after 138 years.”

The new Bumgarner Family Funeral Service & Crematorium website states: “Funeral service is rapidly transforming and meeting the challenges is exciting. With an excellent staff, a positive attitude, and increased emphasis on meaningful and memorable service options, we plan to remain as North Carolina’s oldest independent, family owned funeral home and crematorium.”

The business, located at 305 E. Church St. in Laurinburg, can be reached by calling 910-276-2200.

Now Bumgarner Family Funeral Services & Crematorium