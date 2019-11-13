Students recognized for scholarship nominations

LAURINBURG — At Monday night’s Board of Education meeting, Scotland County students were recognized for their nominations to a handful of prestigious scholarships throughout the state.

The scholarships were for schools such as The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Duke University, the University of North Carolina-Charlotte, Davidson College and North Carolina State University.

“Each year Scotland County Schools — Scotland High School and SEarCH — have the honor and privilege to nominate some of its students for some of the states most prestigious scholarships,” said Scotland County Schools Public Information Officer Meredith Bounds. “We’re going to recognize them for their academic success but you’ll also recognize the faces because not only do you see them excelling in the classroom but also on the playing field, you see them in the band, you see them doing great things in the community. They are the epitome of a well-rounded student.”

Five students were nominated for the Morehead-Cain Scholarship at UNC-Chapel Hill which was the first merit scholarship program established in the United States. The scholarship is for four years, four summers all fully-funded. From Scotland High School Emily Hendrix, Nicholas Murphy and Jackson Purcell are up for the nomination while Alexis Patterson and McKenna Griffin were up from SEarCH.

Scotland High School student Zy’lice Land is up for the Robertson Scholarship at UNC and Duke which provided eight semesters of full tuition, room and board, and most mandatory fees for Scholars at Duke and UNC-Chapel Hill. Scholars also have access to generous funding for up to three summer experiences, funding for conferences throughout the academic year, and two semesters of study abroad.

There were 11 students from both schools that are up for the Levin Scholars Program at UNC Charlotte which includes a four-year scholarship including full tuition, room, board, a grant to implement a service project of the Scholar’s own design, and four summers of experiences that will develop leadership skills, social awareness and an international perspective. From Scotland High School Delany Bender, Jadelyn Crifasi, Santiago Dubon, Emily Floyd, Phillip “Michael” Johnson, Richard Nicholas Murphy, Desiree Rolland and Ashlyn Soles are up for the scholarship. From SEarCH Jenna Cowan, Sara Jorgensen and McKenna Sutherland were nominated.

Scotland High School students Damaris Fairley and Asjah Swindell are up for the John M. Belk Scholarship at Davidson College. The Belk Scholarship provides comprehensive funding — tuition, fees, room and board — plus special study stipends that allow great flexibility in the on- and off-campus opportunities that students choose to explore.

Lastly, four students were recognized for their nominations for the Parks Scholarship at NC State which is based on outstanding accomplishments and potential in scholarship, leadership, service, and character. The four-year scholarship is valued at up to $111,000 in-state with funding including tuition and fees, room and board, books and supplies, travel, and personal expenses. From SEarCH, MacKenzie Dukes and Norieliz Rodriguez were recognized while from Scotland High Richard “Nicholas” Murphy and Jackson Purcell were nominated.

“This is a very competitive process but we have a great opportunity here and we know these students will go far,” Bounds said. “I’m sure that we’ll be celebrating with them and their parents when they don’t have to write that check this spring. Congratulations to all.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1__DSC2398.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1__DSC2376.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1__DSC2392.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1__DSC2389.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1__DSC2373.jpg