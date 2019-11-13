Students on positive journey

Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange The public and Scotland County Board of Educations was introduced to those Scotland High and SEarCH students who have been nominated for some of the state’s most prestigious scholarships. Those include the Morehead-Cain Scholarship at UNC-Chapel Hill; the Levine Scholars Program at UNC-Charlotte; the John M. Belk Scholarship at Davidson College; the Parks Scholarship at NC State University; and the Robertson Scholarship at UNC and Duke. For the story, see Page 3A.

