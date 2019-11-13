NCDOT to honor communities for projects

RALEIGH – More North Carolina communities are recognizing the positive impacts of multimodal transportation projects, such as public bus stations and bike and walking paths.

To honor communities with the state’s best transportation projects, the N.C. Department of Transportation is for the second straight year hosting the NCDOT Mobi Awards

The Mobi Awards recognize projects that showcase the important role investments in multimodal transportation – including bike and pedestrian, rail, transit, ferry, aviation and roads – play in creating vibrant communities.

Starting today, people can enter the NCDOT Mobi Awards by submitting an online application. The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Dec. 16. Judges will select winners, who will be announced at an event in Raleigh April 1.

“Multimodal projects are vital to North Carolina’s future,” said N.C. Department of Transportation Secretary Jim Trogdon. “They connect people to places, and make the state more accessible, attractive and competitive. The Mobi Awards recognize those communities that have invested in transportation projects that are having lasting, positive impacts.”

Multimodal investments boost economic development, improve public health and enhance the quality of life in many communities.

People can submit contest entries in one of six categories for the 2nd Annual NCDOT Mobi Awards. This year’s contest includes the five categories from the event’s first year – Urban, Suburban, Rural, Tourism and Innovation – plus a new category, Most Voted Project. The Most Voted Project is the one that garners the most votes from the public.

To be eligible, projects must include at least two or more transportation modes and must have been completed in the last five years. Projects can come from communities of all sizes. Applicants can include towns, cities, counties, municipal planning organizations, regional planning organizations, public transportation systems, colleges, universities and councils of government.

Judges will select one winner and three honorable mentions from the Urban, Suburban, Rural, Tourism and Innovation categories, and one winner – the project with the most votes – for the Most Voted Project category.

Judges will select winners and honorable mentions based on how well each project leverages or spurs private investments, helps economic development, creates long-term employment, improves public health, and enhances the community. Judges will also select winners if a project showcases another unique or significant feature.

The NCDOT Mobi Awards are hosted by NCDOT, NC Go, the North Carolina Triangle Chapter of the Women’s Transportation Seminar, and the N.C. State University Institute for Transportation Research and Education.

To learn more or apply, go to connect.ncdot.gov/Mobi. You can send questions by email to [email protected]